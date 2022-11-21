Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 3,216 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 98.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,490,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,614 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,426,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,310,000 after purchasing an additional 222,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,611,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,459 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,602.4% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,230,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,779,000 after purchasing an additional 402,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.80. 11,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,670. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $121.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.