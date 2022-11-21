Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 60,792 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,792 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for 2.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $8,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,648. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.24. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $66.55.

