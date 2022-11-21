Financial Partners Group Inc Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 7,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 44.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 289,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after buying an additional 89,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of IYE stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.95. 71,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.75.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

