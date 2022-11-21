First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.55

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.55 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 130733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $881,789.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in First Horizon by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

