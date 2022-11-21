Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.49. Five9 has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $159.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Five9 alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $270,267.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,407.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total value of $195,462.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.