Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Flowers Foods has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 181,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

