Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given New £148 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from £136 ($159.81) to £148 ($173.91) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £151.47 ($177.99) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a £138 ($162.16) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £138.31 ($162.52).

FLTR stock opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of GBX 7,340 ($86.25) and a 1-year high of £121.30 ($142.54). The business has a fifty day moving average price of £107.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,621.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

