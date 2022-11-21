Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Buys $49,830.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Forge Global Stock Performance
Shares of FRGE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 216,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,703. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Forge Global Company Profile
Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.
Featured Stories
