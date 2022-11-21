Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) Director Buys $49,830.00 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Forge Global Stock Performance

Shares of FRGE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 216,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,703. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Forge Global in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Forge Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth about $8,140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 479.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 478,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 395,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 319,709 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the second quarter worth about $2,652,000. Finally, Lasry Marc acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter worth about $8,095,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

