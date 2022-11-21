Fortress Capital Acquisition (NYSE:FCAX) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.05

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90.

Get Fortress Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCAX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $15,071,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 194.6% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,898,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,027 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 282.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,434,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $9,771,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 74.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 201,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Capital Acquisition

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.