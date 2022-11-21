Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Frax (FRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and $7.47 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

