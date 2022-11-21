FTX Token Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.82 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. One FTX Token token can now be bought for $1.28 or 0.00008044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $420.07 million and approximately $13.82 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.46 or 0.08722264 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.68 or 0.00466199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,520.44 or 0.28603183 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.