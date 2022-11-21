Function X 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.48 Million (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. In the last week, Function X has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Function X token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001061 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market cap of $68.47 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002557 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.17 or 0.08782098 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.78 or 0.00467112 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,527.14 or 0.28661023 BTC.
About Function X
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Function X
