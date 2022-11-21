Gary Charles Robb Sells 10,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gary Charles Robb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 332,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,557. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corcept Therapeutics

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 32.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 289,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 430.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 280,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 227,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

