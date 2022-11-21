Gateway Protocol (GWP) Price Tops $2.66

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One Gateway Protocol token can now be bought for $2.66 or 0.00016809 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.97 million and $1.56 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.60549845 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,575,002.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

