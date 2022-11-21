Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $924.09 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Geegoopuzzle token can currently be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00038966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a total market capitalization of $924.09 million and approximately $23.31 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,810.23 or 1.00000615 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010852 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00039588 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00021670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003888 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

