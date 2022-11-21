GeniuX (IUX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $118.40 Million

GeniuX (IUX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. One GeniuX token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000691 BTC on major exchanges. GeniuX has a market capitalization of $118.40 million and approximately $192,814.16 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeniuX has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002543 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00465645 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,522.15 or 0.28569502 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX was first traded on June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GeniuX is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here.
