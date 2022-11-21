Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $183.71

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $183.71 and last traded at $183.11, with a volume of 11409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

