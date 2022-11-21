Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 939,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,147,689 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 30,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $81,100.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,796.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 171,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $438,924.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,021,132 shares in the company, valued at $5,174,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,493,901 shares of company stock valued at $17,358,313. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.