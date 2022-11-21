Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 939,296 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 22,147,689 shares.The stock last traded at $2.07 and had previously closed at $2.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently issued reports on DNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $14.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.
Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ginkgo Bioworks (DNA)
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
- 5 Stocks to Buy That Pay Reliable Monthly Dividends
- Black Friday Deals on These 3 Dividend Plays
Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.