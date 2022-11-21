Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after buying an additional 634,733 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 14.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after buying an additional 700,783 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,586,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,837,000 after buying an additional 191,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $95.61. 35,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,554. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.82. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.99 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a PE ratio of 436.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

