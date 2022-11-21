Graham Alistair Chisholm Sells 100,130 Shares of CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB) Stock

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating) Director Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total transaction of C$16,020.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,118,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$179,019.20.

Graham Alistair Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CMC Metals alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$23,000.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 99,870 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$19,974.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 100,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 55,500 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$7,770.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Graham Alistair Chisholm sold 50,000 shares of CMC Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total value of C$8,500.00.

CMC Metals Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CMB traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 112,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,617. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$25.25 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.78. CMC Metals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.