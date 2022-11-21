Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1935 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRP.U stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

