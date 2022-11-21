GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Stock Position Increased by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.87. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,662. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.13. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

