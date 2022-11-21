Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Acquires 87 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after acquiring an additional 93,461 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,810,000 after purchasing an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.65. 1,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,327. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $195.34.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.