Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,828 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookmont Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.20 on Monday, hitting $223.46. 79,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,446. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.64. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

