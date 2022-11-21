Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,913 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $46.51. 14,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,132,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.