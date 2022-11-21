Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $249.48. 29,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,409. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $289.81.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

