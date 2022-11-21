Grant Street Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 139.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,911. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.30.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.