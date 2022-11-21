Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 755 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 82,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $14,680,000. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 104,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 13,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,571 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 356,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,569,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

