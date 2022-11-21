Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 80 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $3.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $316.54. 68,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,264,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $324.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.48. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.