Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 250 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,308,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,626,000 after purchasing an additional 321,064 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $361.91. 32,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,977,319. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
