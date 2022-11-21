Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Takes $4.93 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,931,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,583,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,279,000 after acquiring an additional 58,913 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.51. The stock had a trading volume of 46,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

