Greenleaf Trust Acquires 24,643 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,308 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,643 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.77 on Monday, reaching $104.64. 60,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,630,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

