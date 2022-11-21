Greenleaf Trust Acquires 4,916 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.25 on Monday, hitting $81.67. 177,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,204,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

