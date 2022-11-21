Greenleaf Trust Buys 538 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 160,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 12.4% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 24,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 299,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,281,410. The firm has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

