Greenleaf Trust Grows Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $1.98 on Monday, hitting $144.55. 65,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,425,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day moving average of $140.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 27,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total value of $4,114,341.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,096 shares of company stock worth $12,383,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.46.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

