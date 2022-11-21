Greenleaf Trust Has $16.61 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up about 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $16,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,295. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $501.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.96.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

