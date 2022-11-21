Greenleaf Trust Has $26.01 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 182,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $6,307,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.24.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.76. 266,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,538,266. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.