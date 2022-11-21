Greenleaf Trust Has $4.64 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 756.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,890 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,506,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,130,000 after buying an additional 723,619 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435,989 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,827,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,788 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,514,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,001,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG remained flat at $84.28 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 952,771 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

