Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 0.3% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $20,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Dollar General by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,676.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

DG traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.95. 13,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.23. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

