Guild of Guardians Price Reaches $0.0552 on Major Exchanges (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. During the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.0552 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market capitalization of $16.01 million and $619,289.29 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

