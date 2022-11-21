Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.34 and last traded at $34.42. 68,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,767,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC boosted their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.99.

Halliburton Stock Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.96 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 2.23.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,158,269 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after acquiring an additional 71,916 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $919,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.6% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,315 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 49.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,888 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 32,502 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

