Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 675 to GBX 585. The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 2110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.68) to GBX 320 ($3.78) in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harbour Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.67.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Harbour Energy Dividend Announcement

About Harbour Energy

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Further Reading

