Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 925 ($10.87) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.05) to GBX 780 ($9.17) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hargreaves Lansdown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,243.17.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $39.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.6129 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

