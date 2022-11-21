HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires New Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,155,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,727,000 after buying an additional 1,559,146 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,878,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,826,000 after buying an additional 1,609,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after buying an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,371,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,528,000 after buying an additional 1,349,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after buying an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $81.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,990. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.56 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

