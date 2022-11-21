HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 100.0% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 75.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.14.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,171,506. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $6,013,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,897,182,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,257,213 shares of company stock worth $624,095,553 in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

