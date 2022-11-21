HCR Wealth Advisors Has $685,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HCR Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,811 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in PayPal by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after buying an additional 307,481 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.47. The company had a trading volume of 257,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,204,646. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

