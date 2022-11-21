HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after acquiring an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.74.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

About Walt Disney

DIS stock traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,124,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,220,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $86.28 and a 52 week high of $160.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.