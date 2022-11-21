HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 241 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.42.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $224.78. 10,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,566. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.71 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

