HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 560 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock valued at $8,998,814 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

ICE stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.42. 47,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.38. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $138.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Stories

