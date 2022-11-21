Head-To-Head Comparison: Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) & China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY)

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Rating) and China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and China Life Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $511.31 million 0.57 $10.70 million $1.48 20.24 China Life Insurance $127.86 billion 0.27 $7.89 billion N/A N/A

China Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Kansas City Life Insurance.

Dividends

Profitability

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. China Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and China Life Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 2.86% 2.03% 0.27% China Life Insurance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kansas City Life Insurance and China Life Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A China Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Kansas City Life Insurance has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Life Insurance has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co. engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment consists of sales group life, dental, vision, and group disability products. The Old American segment covers individual insurance products designed as final expense products. The company was founded by J. H. North, S. E. Rumble, and William Warner on May 1, 1895 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Life Insurance Company Limited is a subsidiary of China Life Insurance (Group) Company Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.